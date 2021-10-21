Terrorists involved in killing migrant workers in J&K eliminated: Police

Security forces on Wednesday killed four terrorists, including two commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were involved in the killing of migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

While two terrorists were killed in the encounter at Dragad in Shopian, two others were killed in a gunbattle in Kulgam district, a police official said, adding so far 15 terrorists have been killed in two weeks.

One soldier lost his life while two others sustained injuries in the Shopian operation.

"Police and Army neutralised LeT district commander (Gulzar Ahmad Reshi) of Kulgam and one other, who were involved in killings of two poor labourers from Bihar on 17/10/21 at Wanpoh," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said.

According to a defence spokesman, a joint operation was launched on Wednesday evening after information was received about the movement of two terrorists along the road Ashmuji-Devsar in Kulgam district.

"The area was cordoned off and contact established at about 07.40 PM. Repeated surrender appeals were turned down by terrorists," the spokesman said.

He said the terrorists opened fire, forcing the security forces to retaliate.

"In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were killed. An AK rifle and other warlike stores have been recovered," he added.

Earlier in the day, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

The officials said two terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed.

Three security force personnel also sustained injuries in the operation. One of the injured soldiers later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the officials said.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since 7/2020... So far, 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks," IGP Kumar said.

He said Wani was involved in the killing of Saghir Ahmad, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

"Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit LeT," Kumar said.