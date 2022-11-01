Terrorists including LeT commander killed in twin operations in south Kashmir

Four terrorists were killed in two different operations in south Kashmir today. Two operations in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Awantipora districts were carried out by security forces leading to the killing of four terrorists. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also arrested three hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF in Srinagar and recovered explosive materials on their disclosure.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag following input regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively by the joint party leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, one local terrorist identified as Shakir Ahmad son of Habibullah resident of Ladermud was killed. As per Police records the killed terrorist was linked with proscribed terror outfit HM and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities, “ said ADGP Vijay Kumar.

There was one more story encounter in the Khandipora area of Awantipora in which three terrorists were killed during the operation.

“In the ensuing encounter, 03 terrorists were killed. Among the killed terrorists, 01 is a foreign terrorist and another one is a LeT terrorist commander identified as Mukhtar Bhat while the identification of the third killed terrorist is being ascertained. As per police records, all the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. As per the source, Mukhtar Bhat along with FT was going for a fidayeen attack on the security force camp,” said ADGP Vijay Kumar.

Police also recovered Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifles, 01 AK-56 rifles & 01 pistols from the operation site.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also arrested three hybrid terrorists in Srinagar. Police had established a checkpoint at Harnambal and arrested two hybrid terrorists identified as Aamir Mushtaq Dar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam and Kabil Rashid son of Abdul Rashid Dar resident of Sicop Mohalla HMT Srinagar. Incriminating materials and two grenades were recovered from their possession.

According to the police “During questioning, they disclosed the name of another associate namely Aqib Jamal Bhat son of Mohd Jamal Bhat resident of Sozaith Budgam. In a swift action, he was also arrested. On his disclosure, an IED of approximately 10 kg was recovered in the Rangreth area by a joint team of Srinagar Police and Army (62RR) which was later destroyed by the Bomb Disposal squad. All three arrested hybrid terrorists are linked with LeT/TRF,” said ADGP Vijay Kumar.