A murder-accused and former Bajrang Dal activist identified as Suhas Shetty was hacked to death in broad daylight on Thursday (May 1) in Mangaluru. Shetty was the main accused in the murder of Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal on July 28,2022. Despite being rushed to AJ Hospital, Suhas succumbed to his wounds, police officials confirmed.

According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the attackers came in a four-wheeler and a pickup truck. They launched a violent assault on Suhas before fleeing the scene. The commissioner added that it was too early to comment on the motive behind the murder. “We have registered a murder case, and teams are actively working on identifying the accused. It's too early to establish the motive. We have imposed prohibitory orders to maintain peace,” Commissioner Agrawal said.

A chilling video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. At least five assailants assaulting Shetty with machetes and swords are seen in the video. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Thursday near Kinnipadavu Cross, when Shetty was traveling with five associates namely — Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank.

Tensions in Mangaluru, Hindu groups call for protest

Tensions rose in Mangaluru after his murder with Mangaluru Police imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banning inflammatory speeches, public gatherings, effigy burning, processions, distribution, or broadcast of provocative or offensive material, sloganeering, and the carrying of potential weapons. The order covers the entire Mangaluru City Police jurisdiction. However, the order does not apply to events or functions organized by the government or those that have received prior official permission.

Nevertheless, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a call for bandh in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday. There were also reports of stone-pelting on buses by unidentified miscreants. According to Keshavamurthy, VHP’s Prant Samyojak (regional coordinator), protest demonstrations are also being organized across various district and taluk headquarters, including Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur, and Sullia.

Politics heats up amid tensions

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that four separate police teams have been constituted to apprehend those behind the murder. “A murder took place in Mangaluru yesterday evening. We have taken serious note of the incident. Four different teams have been formed to trace the culprits. Such acts should not disrupt the peace and harmony we strive to maintain in Dakshina Kannada,” Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

Responding to allegations by Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and other BJP leaders that “Hindu activists” were not safe under the Congress regime, Parameshwara said that such analysis was politically motivated. “Aren’t we in Congress also Hindus?” he asked.

In view of the bandh and rising tensions, security has been significantly tightened throughout the district. Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) units have been deployed in sensitive and vulnerable areas. Police patrolling and check-posts have been increased, especially at entry and exit points of major towns.

