The northern Indian states of Haryana and Punjab have gotten entangled in a water issue amid the India-Pakistan Indus water treaty row.

The two northern states are embroiled in a war of words amid Haryana's request for additional water from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

What happened?

Haryana's request for the release of additional water was accepted by BBMB, which ordered Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana from the Bhakra Dam.

Punjab, however, contends that its neighbouring state has used up its allotted share of water. Punjab's AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government argues that Haryana has already received its share of water from the dam, and Punjab should get all the water. Haryana, on the other hand, claims that AAP was politicising the issue.

Punjab vs. Haryana or AAP vs. BJP?

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli on Thursday accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of politicising the drinking water issue. He claimed that Kejriwal was denying Haryana the water to avenge his party's defeat in Delhi and was instigating Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to deny more water to Haryana.

Mann, meanwhile, questioned the authority of BBMB and said, "How can BBMB dictate terms to Punjab like this? What kind of rule is this? Punjab holds 60 per cent of the share in BBMB, and Punjab is the one that makes the final decision. Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana express their wishes first, and then Punjab makes the decision".

"Haryana has already used its allocated share of water. This water is meant for the period from May 21 to the next May 21, which they have already used up by March. Now, they are asking for unnecessary water that Punjab does not have. We have fixed our canal system, and our paddy season is also coming up, during which we have our own water demand. Our groundwater level has dropped to 600 feet, and we need to conserve that as well," said the Punjab CM.