Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has had a unique IPL 2025 so far. He has only three fifties in 11 innings batted but has managed to score 25+ runs in each of them - a new IPL record. SKY, as he is fondly called, overtook Robin Uthappa for the record who had hit 25+ runs in 10 consecutive innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2014.

SKY's runs - 475 of them - have come at a strike rate of 172.72 and an average of 67.85. He not only holds the Orange Cap (most runs in the season) but has the best strike rate among top five batters as well as the second best average.

His scores this season have been: 29 (vs CSK), 48 (vs GT), 27 not out (vs KKR), 67 (vs LSG), 28 (vs RCB), 40 (vs DC), 26 (vs SRH), 68 not out (vs CSK), 40 not out (vs SRH), 54 vs (LSG) ad 48 not out (vs RR).

He has played an important part as MI have turned around their IPL 2025 season. Mumbai, from losing four games in their first five, have now won six games on the trot. They currently sit at the top of 10-team points table with 14 points from seven wins out of 11 games played. With only three more games left for them in the season, MI look all but through the playoffs.

The win against RR on Thursday (May 1) took their winning streak to six - only the third time in the franchise history they have done so.

The last time Mumbai Indians won six games on the trot in an IPL season was in 2017 edition and they had gone on to win the IPL trophy. They had also won six games on the trot in 2008 season as well but had failed to win the title.