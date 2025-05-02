Rajasthan Royals were knocked out of IPL 2025 playoff race after their 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (May 1). It was Royals' eighth loss in 11 games and Riyan Parag blames 'a lot of small errors' for the disappointing season.

"I think we've done a lot of things right, we've done a lot of things wrong," Parag said after the loss.

"We want to focus on the things we've done right. A lot of mistakes, a lot of small errors, I think we've got to focus on how to not make them again, focus on the good as well.

"We've had a few close matches, so hopefully the next three games when we get opportunities like we have in the first 10-11 [11] games of this season, hopefully we can do it better."

"We've been getting good starts, but it's up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv [Jurel] - for us to step up in the middle overs when we lose wickets in the powerplay, [we] couldn't just do it. But we still back ourselves if another situation comes next game, I think we should be up for it," he added.

Batting first, MI scored 217 for two. In reply, RR were all out for 117 in 16.1 overs as MI closed in on securing a playoffs berth - their sixth win on the trot.

Last match's hero Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a second-ball duck and RR could never really get going. By the time powerplay ended, half of home side was back in the dugout for just 62 runs on the board.

The chase was never going to happen and it was a matter of time before MI bowled them out for 117 in 16 overs - the delay was largely caused by Jofra Archer's 27-ball 30 innings - the highest individual score for RR on the night.