Rajasthan Royals has featured several youngsters who later emerged as superstars for the Indian Team. Be it the two-time World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan, their captain Sanju Samson or even the new rookie kid on the block, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who looks promising, especially after his maiden IPL hundred. Though RR had a stacked roster this time, with several Indian and overseas match winners, they failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, receiving flak over their auction failure.

Advertisment

Losing to Mumbai Indians by an embarrassing 100-run margin the other night in Jaipur, RR got knocked out of the tournament, but fielding coach Dishant Yagnik feels the management is content with the team and not concerned about whom they should have picked and retained; Yagnik revealed the team’s motto, saying they believe in creating superstars out of players and not at purchasing them.

Also read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes from record IPL hundred to second-ball duck in two games as RR knocked out

These remarks, however, have come on the back of RR deciding against retaining their top performers in the previous seasons, Jos Buttler, who plays for Gujarat Titans now, and the bowling pair of Yuzvendra Chahal (Punjab Kings) and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), all three of whom are doing wonders for their respective teams.

Advertisment

"Whenever a new player has entered our side over the years, they weren't stars already," Yagnik said during the post-match presser in Jaipur. "They became stars at our franchise. The current bunch, we're confident that they will become stars, we'll make them stars. We don't buy superstars, we make superstars, that's our tagline.”

‘We will win with this side’

Citing the example of the youngest ever recruit in IPL history, the 14-year-old Vaibhav, who, in the previous game, struck his maiden IPL hundred, breaking a plethora of records, Yagnik said like everyone, he was happy and emotional for Vaibhav too, throwing his support behind him on becoming a future superstar.

Advertisment

"For example, take Vaibhav Suryavanshi, everyone was happy and emotional for him, the way he batted. So, in the coming years, guys like him will become stars.

"Time has come for us to look beyond such things (regretting not retaining players like Buttler). When we don't have them, we have to forget and move on. Now, we have Vaibhav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson is our captain. We'll go ahead with this side, and we'll prove our winning ability with this side."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan became the second team after Chennai Super Kings to get knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race.