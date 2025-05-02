'113 km in radius': Scientists discover asteroid that may be a fragment of a planet that was blown apart
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Vesta, long believed to be a differentiated protoplanet with a distinct core, mantle, and crust, is now the subject of renewed analysis. New findings from NASA’s Dawn mission data suggest this classification may no longer be accurate.
Earlier studies estimated Vesta’s core to be between 107 and 113 km in radius. However, updated analysis of its moment of inertia indicates the interior may be more uniform, with little to no separation between layers.
Scientists used refined calculations of Vesta’s moment of inertia to reassess its internal structure. Results show limited variation in density from core to surface, contradicting earlier assumptions of strong differentiation.
Researchers now suggest two possible explanations: one, that Vesta began differentiating but the process was halted early; or two, that Vesta is a fragment from a once-growing planet that was disrupted by a collision.
Some meteorites believed to originate from Vesta show signs of full differentiation, which conflicts with the latest structural findings. This inconsistency adds further uncertainty to Vesta’s formation history.
Advances in data processing over the past decade allowed scientists to re-analyse Dawn mission observations. The improved alignment of gravitational and imaging data led to the revised understanding of Vesta’s internal makeup.
One scenario now under serious consideration is that Vesta may be debris from a larger planetary body that was destroyed during the early Solar System. This would suggest Vesta is not a failed planet, but part of one that never fully formed.