/Temple restoration reveals suspected tiger skins, claws in Gujarat

A routine temple renovation in Gujarat’s Rajpipla town has led to the discovery of a large cache of suspected wildlife contraband, shocking local residents and authorities alike. Nearly 40 suspected tiger skins and more than 100 claws were recovered during repair work at the temple, raising serious concerns about illegal wildlife trafficking and the misuse of religious premises to hide protected animal parts.

How the discovery was made

The discovery was made when workers were dismantling old structures inside the temple complex as part of restoration and repair activities.

While clearing debris and opening sealed sections of the building, workers reportedly found bundles wrapped in cloth and concealed in hidden spaces. Upon unwrapping them, the contents appeared to be animal skins and claws, prompting immediate alerts to temple authorities and local officials. Officials from the forest department and local police reached the site soon after and seized the items for further examination.

Preliminary observations suggest that the recovered materials may belong to tigers, a species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. However, authorities have clarified that the final confirmation will come only after forensic and laboratory analysis.

“Extremely serious” situation

A senior forest department official described the recovery as “extremely serious,” noting that possession and storage of tiger body parts is a punishable offence. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, and an in-depth investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the items.

Investigators are now trying to determine how long the suspected skins and claws were stored inside the temple and who was responsible for hiding them. Officials are also probing whether the recovery is linked to a larger wildlife smuggling network operating in the region.

The incident has sparked outrage among wildlife conservationists, who say it highlights the continued threat to endangered species despite strict laws. Local residents expressed disbelief that such a significant cache could remain hidden for years within a public religious space. Authorities have assured strict action once the investigation is complete.