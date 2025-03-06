A geological report had warned of a possible “fault zone” five years before a section of SLBC tunnel in Telangana collapsed on February 22, leaving eight workers trapped.

According to The Indian Express, a report commissioned by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd highlighted the stretches where chances of collapse was high.

What did the report reveal?

The Tunnel Seismic Prediction (TSP) – 303 Plus report was prepared by a tunnelling survey company Amberg Tech AG in January 2020. The report pointed out a fault zone between 13.88 km (13,882 m) and 13.91 km (13,914 m) from the entrance of the tunnel. It further suggested weak rock formations and water-bearing risks.

Noida-based company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, which was awarded the tunnelling contract in 2005, confirmed the report but did not elaborate, saying, “We have no comments on this,” according to The Indian Express. Amberg also refused to comment, saying that the report and data are confidential.

The evaluation of the tunnel was conducted by transmitting seismic waves into the rock mass and analysing anomalies. The report highlighted, “Decrease in rock stiffness”, “possible jointed sheared rock mass”, and “possible water bearing zone”.

According to the top officials involved in the rescue operation, “The roof caved for three metres around the fault zone.” The rescue operation has been facing frequent halts due to water flooding the tunnel.

It is unclear whether the report was shared with the Irrigation Department of the state government.

Lack of proper geological survey

Another study by former Director General of Geological Survey of India Mandapalli Raju and Jaiprakash Associate’s geologist Rituraj Deshmukh in 2020 found that the tunneling started without proper subsurface exploration. As the tunnel falls in the Tiger Reserve Forest, subsurface investigations along the tunnel alignment were not allowed. Therefore, the construction activities started based on a limited preliminary assessment of the terrain.

Those who are trapped inside the tunnel have been identified as Project Engineer Manoj Kumar and Field Engineer Srinivas, and workers including Sandeep Sahu, Jataks, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu, Sunny Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)