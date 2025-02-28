Telangana tunnel rescue: In India's Telangana, the South Central Railway (SCR) has deployed a specialised team of metal-cutting experts, equipped with advanced machinery, to assist in clearing debris from the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. The rescue operation to save eight trapped workers has entered its seventh day on Friday (Feb 28).

This comes as Nagarkurnool district Collector sought help from SCR to remove steel and iron debris obstructing the ongoing rescue efforts. In response, the agency swiftly dispatched two teams of metal-cutting specialists to aid the mission.

Metal cutting teams deployed

The first team, led by S. Murali, Divisional Mechanical Engineer of SCR, comprises a senior section engineer, 13 welders, and two technicians from Secunderabad, Lallaguda, and Rayanapadu workshops. They have already commenced work at the site.

A second batch, consisting of another senior section engineer and four technicians, was also en route to reinforce the efforts, said the SCR on Thursday (Feb 27).

How will they help?

The special teams have been equipped with a range of cutting-edge tools, including a plasma cutting machine, a Brocho cutting machine, a portable air compressor, six plasma cutters, ultra-thermic cutting equipment, and various welding and cutting consumables. Safety gear such as helmets and retro-reflective jackets have also been provided.

With SCR at the forefront, the rescue mission also involves personnel from the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and rat miners, all working together to remove silt and debris from the tunnel.

As per ANI, rescue workers were employing plasma cutters to detach damaged sections of the tail portion of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which was obstructing access to the tunnel's endpoint where the workers were trapped. Efforts were also underway to ensure that the loco train reaches the final section and that the conveyor belt was operational.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is overseeing the rescue operation, stated that high-grade shutters and specialised debris removal machinery were being deployed. International experts have been brought in to guide the overall strategy and maximize the chances of a successful rescue.

