Air India cancelled its flights to and from Mauritius on February 28, 2025, due to operational restrictions at Mauritius Airport caused by Cyclone Garance.

The airline is making every effort to minimise passenger inconvenience and has arranged alternative travel plans once operations resume. Ensuring passenger and crew safety remains Air India’s top priority.

Air India flights to and from Mauritius of 28 February 2025 have been cancelled due to restriction of operations at Mauritius Airport caused by Cyclone Garance. Every effort is being made to minimise the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen… — Air India (@airindia) February 27, 2025

Cyclone poses a direct threat to tourist hotspots

The Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius and La Reunion were placed on high alert on Thursday as Cyclone Garance intensified, posing a serious threat to the popular tourist destinations.

Mauritius issues class 3 Cyclone warning

Authorities in Mauritius classified Garance as a class 3 cyclone, the second-highest alert level, with wind gusts expected to reach speeds of 70 kilometres (43 miles) per hour.

According to the Mauritius Meteorological Service, the cyclone was located 310 kilometres (190 miles) northwest of the island and had intensified into an "intense tropical storm."

