A new Pentagon memo says that openly transgender individuals will no longer be permitted to serve in the US military and will soon be discharged from duty. This decision signals a major reversal from previous policies that prohibited discrimination based on gender identity.

The memo was revealed on Wednesday as part of an ongoing lawsuit by LGBTQ+ rights organisations challenging an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last month.

Mandatory removal process outlined

According to the memo, the Department of Defense must implement a process to identify transgender service members within 30 days. A further 30 days after that, the discharge process must begin.

"It is the policy of the United States Government to establish high standards for service member readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity," the document, dated 26 February, read.

It continued, "This policy is inconsistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria or who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria."

An earlier memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had already said that individuals with a history of gender dysphoria would be barred from enlisting, while also insisting they would be "treated with dignity and respect." However, the new policy extends this restriction to current service members, requiring their removal if they have gender dysphoria or a history of it.

The memo does allow for rare exceptions. Transgender service members who play a direct role in “warfighting capabilities” may be retained if the government determines there is a "compelling" reason for them to remain.

However, even if granted a waiver, transgender personnel will be subject to strict limitations. They will not be allowed access to "intimate spaces" such as changing rooms, bathrooms, and showers designated for the gender they transitioned to.

Additionally, they will be required to meet the physical fitness standards associated with their sex assigned at birth, and their official military records will be updated accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies)