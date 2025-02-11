Amid US President Donald Trump's move against transgenders in America, Deloitte US has brought changes to its policies, asking consultants in its government and public services practice to remove gender pronouns from their email signatures.

Advertisment

The Big Four firm cited the need to "align with emerging government client practices and requirements".

This comes as Trump on Wednesday (Feb 5) signed executive orders, with an aim to "restore biological truth to the federal government," which includes recognising only two sexes in official documents and messaging.

Also read: Transgenders, people with 'history of gender dysphoria' can no longer join US military: Hegseth memo

Advertisment

He signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, fulfilling a key campaign promise.

He also banned transgenders to serve in the US military, saying a man identifying as a woman was “not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

However, his order does not directly impact private companies, but mandates that government agencies ensure federal funds are not used to promote "gender ideology".

Advertisment

Moreover, Deloitte is not the only company to update its policies in light of actions against transgenders.

Also read: Transgender Americans face complicated passport process amid Trump's new policy

Accenture also in line to scrap diversity goals

Accenture, an IT firm, recently scrapped its global diversity goals and demographic-specific career programs, citing an evaluation of the new US political landscape.

Deloitte US announced that it will "sunset" its diversity goals, yearly diversity, equity and inclusion report, and DEI programming, Financial Times reported.

The US-based firm has confirmed that the guidance on email signatures was given to staff in its government and public services practice, however, declined to comment on the DEI targets.

Also read: 'War on women sports'? Donald Trump signs order banning transgender athletes from women's sports

The latest change in the company's norms has raised questions about the impact on its diversity and inclusion initiatives.

The company had sent out a range of DEO goals it aimed to meet by 2025, including spending USD 200 million with "Black-led businesses" and increasing the gender balance and ethnic diversity of its US partners, principals, and managing directors.

However, Deloitte US will still be running some initiatives, including heritage month events, internal ethnic networks and "inclusion councils".

Also read: Trump to sign executive order banning transgender athletes from female sports

Deloitte, in its statement, emphasised its commitment to compliance with government regulations, stressing that "as a US government contractor, we have a long-standing track record of compliance with new governmental requirements."

(With inputs from agencies)