US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 5) signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, fulfilling a key campaign promise.

Advertisment

"From now on, women’s sports will be only for women," Trump declared as he signed the order at the White House, surrounded by dozens of children and female athletes.

Also read | Five key barriers to Trump’s Gaza control plan

'War on women sports'

Advertisment

Trump, in line with his campaign narrative, exclaimed "With this executive order the war on women's sports is over," as he signed the 'No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order'.

"We will defend the proud tradition of female athletes, and we will not allow men to beat up, injure and cheat our women and our girls," he added to applause and cheers.

Also read | Trump's Gaza fantasy diplomacy sparks fury among Arab states

Advertisment

How will the order work?

The order empowers federal agencies to withhold funding from schools that permit transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

"If you let men take over women's sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated... and risk your federal funding," said Trump vowing to extend the initiative globally.

Also read | Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s birthright citizenship order

The US President, as per APF, announced plans to pressure the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to revise its rules on transgender athletes before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He said that he has ordered his Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "make it clear" to the IOC that "we want them to change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject."

Furthermore, he has instructed Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem to reject visa applications "made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes to try and get into the Games."

Watch | Trump faces backlash as egg prices defy promises

Trump's war against 'transgender ideology'

Since his inauguration, the Republican has repeatedly targeted gender non-conforming people in a blitz of orders that push radical right-wing agenda.

During his inauguration speech, he announced that America will now only recognise two genders: Male and Female. Days later, he signed an order banning transgender troops from the military. He has since also ordered a restriction on gender transition procedures for people under the age of 19.

(With inputs from agencies)