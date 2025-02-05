Trump aims to make Gaza great again. However, his vision does not align with what Palestinians would envision as greatness. Trump has announced his plans for post-war Gaza, which include the U.S. taking control of the Palestinian enclave. This would mean displacing the already war-torn Palestinians and transforming the small coastal territory into what he describes as the "Riviera of the Middle East." Is this Trump's concept of peace, or is it merely a colonial fantasy? And what does this mean for the Palestinians who have already lost everything?