/Tejashwi Yadav says Bihar Deputy CM has 2 voter IDs, Vijay Sinha hits back with 'jungle raj prince' jibe

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (Aug 10) on Sunday accused Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha of holding two voter cards or EPIC cards -- Electors Photo Identity Card . The allegations made by Tejashwi comes amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Notably, the Election Commission issues every eligible voter an Electors Photo Identity Card and a voter must have only one EPIC number.

According to the RJD leader, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is a BJP leader has his name registered in Lakhisarai Assembly in Lakhisarai district, and in Bankipur Assembly in Patna district.

Speaking to the media earlier today in Bihar's capital Patna, Tejashwi said, "These numbers are in two separate Assembly segments, and his age is also different in these cards. One EPIC number is in the Bankipur segment and his age is 60. Another EPIC number is in Lakhisarai and his age is 57 in this one. So, either he has signed documents for the issue of both these EPIC numbers or the whole Special Intensive Revision process is a fraud."

"The public should know who is doing fraud. Lakhisarai Assembly EPIC No is IAF3939337 while Bankipur Assembly EPIC No is AFS0853341," the RJD leader added.

immediately after the allegations were made by Tejashwi, Sinha hit back, saying the allegations are false and he has requested the removal of his name from one constituency already.

Clarifying further Sinha said, his family earlier had voter IDs from Bankipur, their earlier dwelling place but n April 2024, he applied to have his name added to the Lakhisarai constituency and requested the deletion from the Bankipur list.