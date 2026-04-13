/Tejas jet engine repairs to be done in India at IAF facility

The Indian Air Force (IAF) would be establishing an in-country depot facility for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul(MRO) of the General Electric F404 -IN20 engines that power its fleet of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. The facility will be set up by the IAF with technical inputs from the American firm GE Aerospace, announced the American firm. India's existing fleet of nearly 35 Tejas Mk1 jets, 180 improvised Tejas Mk1A jets that are being made by Indian Government firm HAL are all based on the American GE-F404 engine. Future variants of the Tejas such as Tejas Mk2 are also envisioned to be powered by the General Electric engines, specifically the GE F414-INS6 variant.

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India is betting big on the homegrown Tejas fighter jets to shore up its rapidly dwindling fighter jet fleet. The Indian Air Force is down to 29 fighter jet squadrons(estimated 450-500 planes), with more ageing Soviet-origin, European-origin jets expected to retire by the end of the decade. The IAF is mandated to a have 42 squadrons of fighter jets. However, efforts to increase Tejas squadrons have been slow due to sluggish deliveries of engines from the American firm GE, among other reasons.

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Once operational, the engine repair facility in India will eliminate the need to depend on the overseas repair centers, significantly improving turnaround times, the company said. The depot facility will be owned, operated, and maintained by the Indian Air Force with GE Aerospace providing technical inputs, training, support staff, and the supply of necessary spares andspecialized equipment, it was announced.

"Through the upcoming depot facility, we will support the availability of the F404-IN20 engines for the Indian Air Force, ensuring they have ready access to cutting-edge technology to power their defense needs,” said Rita Flaherty, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace.