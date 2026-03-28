/How ASRAAM will enhance IAF MiG-29 fighter jet combat performance

The IAF is equipping its Russian-origin MiG-29 UPG fleet with the European MBDA ASRAAM. Featuring Mach 3 speed and an advanced imaging infrared seeker, this upgrade gives Indian pilots a lethal first-strike edge in aerial combat.
After successfully arming the indigenous LCA Tejas and Jaguar fleets, the Indian Air Force is expanding its ASRAAM integration. The IAF will now equip its Russian-origin MiG-29 UPG fighters with this highly lethal European missile system. This move actively reduces India's dependence on ageing Russian R-73 missiles.
Developed by European defence manufacturer MBDA, the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile travels at speeds exceeding Mach 3. This hypersonic velocity ensures the weapon reaches its target in mere seconds. Consequently, enemy aircraft are left with almost zero reaction time to deploy countermeasures.
While designated as a Within Visual Range weapon, the ASRAAM features a highly aerodynamic airframe that extends its strike range beyond 25 -30 kilometres. This effectively blurs the line between close-quarter dogfights and medium-range combat. IAF pilots can now eliminate hostile jets long before entering a traditional visual merge.
The missile utilises a sophisticated 128x128 pixel Focal Plane Array imaging infrared seeker to hunt its prey. Instead of chasing a basic heat source, it sees the actual physical shape of the target aircraft. This advanced thermal imaging achieves a near 100 per cent success rate against modern defensive flares.
MiG-29 pilots will gain the ability to exploit Lock-On After Launch (LOAL) capabilities. An aviator can fire the weapon into contested airspace even before the missile's seeker has locked onto the target. The fighter jet's sensors update the missile mid-flight, allowing it to strike enemies hiding in blind spots.
The integration includes High Off-Boresight targeting, linking the ASRAAM directly to the pilot's helmet-mounted display. A MiG-29 pilot simply needs to look at an enemy aircraft to cue the missile and fire. This allows for deadly over-the-shoulder shots against jets flying parallel or behind them.
Integrating the ASRAAM across Russian, British, and indigenous platforms creates a highly standardised and efficient aerial arsenal. It heavily streamlines the Indian Air Force's supply chain and maintenance protocols. Ultimately, this multi-billion Rs initiative secures India's air dominance in the highly contested South Asian airspace.