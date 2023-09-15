Suspended Delhi govt official accused of rape refuses to provide sample for semen analysis: Report

Premoday Khakha, a senior Delhi government official who was suspended from service after he was arrested for repeatedly raping a teenager, has refused to provide a sample for a semen analysis, local media reported on Friday (September 15).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the refusal comes after Khakha, 51, was found to be potent and capable of sexual assault under normal circumstances.

Accused tells court he underwent vasectomy 18 years ago

Last month, Khakha told a court that he underwent a vasectomy (surgery to block sperm from reaching the semen that is ejaculated from the penis) in 2005 and could not rape or impregnate a woman. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a doctor from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital who chose to remain anonymous, said a board of doctors carried out the 51-year-old's potency test on August 21.

Contrary to Khakha's claims that he underwent a vasectomy and was incapable of having sex, the board opined that the suspended Delhi government official was very much capable of sexual acts, the doctor said. The doctor added that for the impregnation claim, doctors need to conduct the virility test. An officer of the Delhi Police told the publication that the police would inform the court about Khakha's refusal (to provide his semen sample) and to carry out the test.

The case

Khakha was arrested in August for raping his deceased friend’s 17-year-old daughter for several months. Khakha's wife Seema Rani was also booked after authorities found out that she gave abortion pills to the teenager when she became pregnant.

"We have arrested two accused in connection with this case. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51... the second is his wife Seema Rani, 50. We have arrested Seema Rani as she was aware of the incident and (was) effective in getting the abortion," senior Delhi Police officer Sagar Singh Khalsi said.

The matter only came to light when the victim, who is a student of Class 12, was hospitalised over anxiety issues. Khakha was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) ) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE