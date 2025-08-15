The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of issues relating to the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and as per the causelist published on the apex court’s website, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices J K Maheshwari and A G Masih will hear the suo motu writ petition titled “In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues” on Monday, December 29. The Supreme Court has taken up the issue on its own motion amid growing concerns over the protection of the ecologically fragile Aravalli range. The hearing comes after the Centre ordered a complete ban on new mining leases across the Aravalli range from Delhi to Gujarat, and reiterated that existing mines must comply strictly with environmental safeguards and Supreme Court orders.

The apex court’s decision to take suo motu cognisance has cheered up environmental activists with expectations of a positive shift in the court’s stance on the matter.

Union ministry imposes complete ban on new mining leases in the Aravallis

Meanwhile, in a decisive move, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has directed state governments to impose a “complete ban” on granting any new mining leases in the Aravallis.

The ministry said the prohibition will apply uniformly across the Aravalli landscape, covering the mountain range from Delhi to Gujarat. Further tightening the conservation framework, the MoEF&CC has instructed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas and zones across the entire Aravalli range where mining must be prohibited, over and above the areas already restricted by the Centre.

The identification will be carried out based on ecological, geological, and landscape-level considerations, the ministry said.

ICFRE has also been tasked with preparing a comprehensive, science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli region, which will be placed “in the public domain for wide stakeholder consultation”.

SC to hear CBI’s appeal in Unnao rape case

The Supreme Court is also set to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) appeal on Monday challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A three-judge vacation bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will take up the CBI’s plea.

The survivor in the Unnao case has levelled serious allegations against the investigating officer, claiming the IO "colluded with the judge" to ensure that "the other party won." Her accusations come days after the Delhi High Court granted bail to Sengar and suspended his life term. The survivor and her mother met CBI officials on Saturday to submit a formal complaint on the matter.