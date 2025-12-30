Caretakers turn captors in UP: Retired railway officer dies of starvation, disabled daughter found near death

A chilling case of prolonged abuse and neglect has emerged from India's Uttar Pradesh, where a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter were allegedly held captive in their own home for years by the very people hired to care for them. The elderly man, as per reports, died from starvation and lack of medical attention, while his daughter was found in a critical, near-death condition, severely malnourished and barely conscious.

What happened?

In UP's Mahoba district, a disturbing case of intentional negligence has come to light, where a retired man's corpse was found rotting in his house, alongside his severely emaciated daughter. The father-daughter allegedly suffered at the hands of caretakers who were hired to look after them. Police said the incident took place in Hind Tire Gali in the Kotwali area. The victims have been identified as Om Prakash Singh Rathore, 70, a former senior railway clerk, and his 27-year-old daughter Rashmi Rathore, who has an intellectual disability.

According to Om Prakash's brother Amar Singh Rathore, the family's ordeal began after Om Prakash's wife died in 2016. Following that, the father and daughter duo moved into a separate house, where they hired a couple, Ram Prakash Kushwaha and Ramdevi Kushwaha, to help with daily care.

Relatives allege the caretakers gradually took control of the property, confining Om Prakash and Rashmi to rooms on the ground floor while occupying the upper portion themselves. Over time, the victims were allegedly denied adequate food, medical care, and contact with the outside world. Family members who attempted to visit were repeatedly turned away with excuses, being told that Om Prakash did not wish to meet anyone.

How did the case come to light?

The situation came to light on Monday (Dec 29) after relatives were informed that Om Prakash had died. When they reached the house, they were confronted with a horrifying scene. Om Prakash's body was severely emaciated and dehydrated. Rashmi was found naked in a dark room, so weak from starvation that she was barely breathing. Doctors later declared Om Prakash dead on arrival at the hospital.