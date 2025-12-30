/Fog disrupts over 150 flights in Delhi as air quality remains in 'very poor' category

With a dense fog covering Delhi, the air quality also remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 385 as of 6 am on Tuesday. The general visibility of Delhi at 6:30 in the morning was 350 metres, according to the India Meteorological Department. Meanwhile, the overall 24-hour average AQI on Monday stood at 401, falling in the ‘severe’ category.

The IMD issued a fog alert for the night of December 29 and the morning of December 30, warning of dense to very dense fog across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of north, east and northeast India.

Thick fog blanketed Delhi on Tuesday, disrupting more than 150 flights, even as air quality saw slight improvement but stayed in the upper range of the “very poor” category, according to a report in HT.

At Palam, visibility fell to 100 metres by 10.30 pm on Monday and dropped further to 50 metres until 5.30 am Tuesday. Safdarjung recorded 50 metres of visibility from around midnight until 8 am, improving to 200 metres by 8.30 am.

Over 150 flights were delayed on Tuesday

Fog is termed shallow when visibility ranges between 500 and 1,000 metres, moderate between 200 and 500 metres, dense between 50 and 200 metres, and very dense when it falls below 50 metres.

The flight tracking website Flightradar24 indicated that more than 150 flights were delayed between midnight and 8 am. Over 550 flights were delayed on Monday, 130 were cancelled, and eight were diverted. Northern Railways also confirmed that some trains were running late on Tuesday morning.