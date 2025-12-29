/Delhi chokes under smog as AQI slips into ‘severe’ category at 402; flights, trains disrupted

A thick layer of smog blanketed the national capital on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 402, falling under the 'severe' category at 7 am. Multiple flights and more than 100 trains were delayed after smog reduced the visibility in the city.

According to a report in NDTV, over half of the monitoring stations in Delhi (25 out of 40) reported their AQI falling in the 'severe' category at 7 am. With particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 458, followed by Wazirpur, touching the AQI level of 443.

A visual shared by the news agency ANI on the social media platform X shows people driving in the dark with only headlights bringing in some light in the area around the Kartavya Path of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a 'red' warning for 'very dense fog' in several parts of Delhi between 5:31 am and 8:31 am. The weather department advised people to remain careful while driving, use fog lights, cover their faces and also directed them to avoid outings unless there is an emergency.

Several flights delayed

After the heavy smog, the visibility at the Delhi airport is down to 125 meters, prompting several flights to be delayed. At least 64 flights arriving at and 64 flights departing from Delhi Airport were cancelled on Monday. 8 flights were also diverted, according to Delhi Airport.

The Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory on X (formerly Twitter) and informed that “flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations.”

The last update was received from SpiceJet at midnight, informing passengers of delays in flights from Kolkata. "Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airlines said in a statement.

IndiGo also informed that flight operations have been hit due to dense fog in Jammu. “Dense fog in Jammu continues to affect visibility, impacting flights operating to and from Jammu. As conditions evolve, some services may experience delays, and a few may need to be cancelled depending on clearance and operational feasibility,” IndiGo also said.

Currently, Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are in force across the NCR, including a halt on private construction activities and a ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi.