Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has warned the team management over Jasprit Bumrah as the build-up for the England tour has already begun. Speaking on Sunday in the ICC Review show, Shastri has backed the Indian pacer to feature in the series but has advised not to play in all five matches. Bumrah has been troubled with injuries in recent times, notably missing the Champions Trophy 2025 in UAE for India.

Advertisment

Shastri advises Indian team management

"I would be very, very careful [with Bumrah]," Shastri said while speaking in The ICC Review.

"I would give him two Test matches at a time and then wait for the break. Ideally, make him play four. You'll be tempted to make him play five if he starts off in a great manner, but it's how his body pulls up. He should be given the first opportunity to say, 'Yes, a little, [I am] feeling the niggle. A break would help.' Give him that break."

Advertisment

Bumrah has been one of the important members of the Indian side in all formats, however, his workload management is a huge issue. He suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test in January, which ruled him out of the Champions Trophy and early part of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

ALSO READ | Anfield crowd to witness first title clincher in 35 years as Reds host Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League

India target good start to WTC cycle

Advertisment

Having endured a tough finish to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with series defeats to New Zealand and Australia, India will push for a better start when they face England. The England series will mark the beginning of the 2025-27 WTC cycle as the hosts also push for a better start.

India expected to name a similar squad that travelled to Australia with Rohit Sharma set to lead, despite being under pressure. Mohammed Shami is also expected to make his Test return during the series which begins on June 20.