Liverpool are set to seal their 20th English league title on Sunday (April 27) as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. Much-anticipated, the Reds will only need a point to win the Premier League title on Sunday as they get ready to entertain the home crowd. While little resistance is expected by the traveling Tottenham side, a title-winning occasion for Liverpool in front of an Anfield crowd will be a monumental moment.

Anfield crowd to witness first title clincher since 1989-90

In a fitting occasion on Sunday, the Anfield crowd will witness its first title clincher since the 1989-90 season when they won the old first division title. The club had gone 30 years without a league title before Jurgen Klopp’s side lifted the Holy Grail in the 2019-20 season. However, that joy was cut short with Covid-19 restrictions restricting the crowd from attending matches at Anfield.

But that won’t be the case on Sunday as Liverpool will close the chapter for the 2024-25 Premier League title in front of home fans. For the first time in 35 years, Anfield will buzz with a leaguer triumph atmosphere, something only the faithful of the 20th century had experienced.

In the last 35 years, Liverpool have won the Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League and other major honours, but none was decided at Anfield.

On fitting Sunday, the Kop (Liverpool’s famous North Stand) should be ready to welcome the winning heroes as they lay the foundation for future generations under manager Arne Slot. The sweet memory became even sweeter in the last few days when captain Virgil van Dijk and star man Mohamed Salah signed new deals with the club. While Trent Alexander-Arnold is but set to leave, the Reds will put behind that for now and concentrate on an epic title triumph.

The only catch on the day is if Tottenham beat Liverpool, the party will be extended for at least another week. It's worth reminding that Spurs have already beaten Liverpool this season in the League Cup while their away form has seen them hammer Manchester City and Manchester United, so they can still end up as party spoilers at Anfield.