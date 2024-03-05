Spanish woman gang rape case: Jharkhand High Court takes suo moto cognisance; Victim given 1mn compensation

In India's Jharkhand, the state High Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the gang rape of a Spanish woman, who along with her husband was on a motorbike tour near Dumka.

On Monday (March 5), the court highlighting the gravity of the situation, said that "The incident of crime of any kind against a foreign national may have serious national and international repercussions including impacting the tourism economy of the country."

"A sex-related crime against a foreign woman is likely to bring adverse publicity against the country and thereby tarnishing the image of India across the globe," added the Jharkhand High Court.

This comes, as the Jharkhand police, on Monday, handed over $1 million (₹10 lakhs) in compensation to the couple.

"We did a fast investigation and from the side of district administration, we are providing all the help to them (rape survivor and husband). Under the victim compensation scheme, we have given them Rs 10 lakh. We will try for a speedy trial and conviction of the accused," said Anjaneyulu Dodde, Deputy Commissioner.

Court seeks police report

As per media reports, a Division Bench of the court, led by Acting Chief Justice S Chandrashekhar sought a report from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police (DGP), as well as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dumka district.

"As we read from the newspaper reports, 'X' is a Spanish-speaking person, but it is not known whether there is the facility of a translator with the help of whom her statement was recorded," said the bench.

"Furthermore, in view of the amendments made in the Code of Criminal Procedure and emphasis on scientific investigation in cases of offences relating to rape, there is an urgent need to seek a report from the Superintendent of Police at Dumka as to the progress of investigation so far conducted in the matter," the bench added.

The court took note of a First Information Report (FIR) filed against seven individuals in connection with a gang rape, with several arrests already made by the police.

It also noted that the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority has initiated efforts to provide legal and other assistance to the victim.

Referring to a previous suo motu petition, WP(C) No. 3283 of 2023, in which the High Court had highlighted widespread incidents of crimes against women and awaited a response from the Police Department, the court said: "Therefore, this Court takes suo motu cognisance of the aforementioned incident of gang rape and directs the Registry to institute a suo motu writ petition".