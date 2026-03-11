/Erratic Weather Hits Kashmir–Ladakh, Roads Shut After Snowfall and Landslides

Surface traffic has been disrupted at several locations across the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh due to the recent change in weather. Snowfall and rain have triggered landslides and created slippery road conditions in many areas of the valley. Authorities have temporarily closed the road through ZojiLa Pass following continuous snowfall in the region.

Snowfall in Drass and the Zojila area was ongoing and significantly affecting road conditions and reducing visibility. In view of safety concerns and to facilitate snow clearance operations, the road through the mountain pass has been closed for vehicular movement. Travelers have been advised to avoid planning journeys through Zojila Pass until weather conditions improve and the route is declared safe.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Baramulla–Uri National Highway was suspended after a landslide struck near the NS Bridge in Uri. Mud and large rocks slid onto the road, blocking the highway and leaving several vehicles stranded on both sides.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Authorities said road clearance teams have been informed and restoration work is currently underway to remove the debris and reopen the route. Commuters have been urged to avoid the highway until the road is cleared and officially declared safe for traffic.

The MET department in both Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region forecast indicates that erratic weather is likely to continue until 19 March. On 11–12 March, conditions will remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain and snowfall in higher reaches scattered to many places. 13–14 March is expected to bring generally dry weather. From 15–16 March, the weather will again turn generally cloudy, with a spell of light rain or snowfall in higher areas likely around the night of 15 March to the morning of 16 March at scattered locations.

On 17 March, skies will stay mostly cloudy with light rain or snowfall in higher reaches at isolated places, mainly toward the night. During 18–19 March, conditions will remain generally cloudy with a possibility of light rain or snowfall at scattered places. 20–21 March are expected to be generally dry, though a brief spell of light rain at isolated places cannot be ruled out. Due to this weather pattern, temporary traffic disruptions over higher reaches and important passes are possible, while farmers are advised to resume farm operations during 13–14 March.



