/Security heightened for Friday prayers across Kashmir after killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei

Kashmir Valley witnessed restrictions for the fifth consecutive day as authorities continued what they described as precautionary measures following protests and incidents of violence that erupted after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei. Barricades have been put in place across several areas, while the number of security personnel deployed on the ground has been increased.

With Friday prayers drawing large congregations, security around major mosques across the Kashmir division has been tightened. Authorities have appealed to the public to maintain calm and avoid any actions that could disturb public order. Security arrangements, particularly in downtown Srinagar and other sensitive areas, have been further intensified to prevent any escalation of unrest.

All government and private educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed until at least Saturday, March 7. Major higher education institutions such as University of Kashmir and Central University of Kashmir have suspended classes and postponed scheduled examinations.

To prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation, authorities have curtailed high-speed mobile data services across the Valley. While postpaid mobile connections are restricted to 2G internet speeds, several prepaid services have experienced intermittent disruptions in data, voice, and SMS facilities.