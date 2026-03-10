/Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera

One terrorist was killed by the Indian Army in the general area of Jhangar, Nowshera, along the Line of Control today. According to the Indian Army, a group of terrorists was attempting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir when alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the Line of Control. The infiltration attempt was foiled, and in the ensuing engagement, one Pakistani terrorist was killed by the Indian Army close to the LoC.

The Indian Army has launched a massive search operation and is looking for the second terrorist who was attempting to infiltrate from the same spot. Troops have been continuously patrolling the area and maintaining aerial surveillance with the help of high-tech equipment to ensure that no infiltration attempt succeeds.

“𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧 𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 | 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗕𝗜𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗗: Acting on credible intelligence inputs from intelligence agencies, the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar, Nowshera along the Line of Control at around 3 pm on 10 March 2026. Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps engaged immediately, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt. In the ensuing engagement, one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist was eliminated, effectively denying any breach of the LoC,” the Indian Army said.

They further added: “Own troops have been reoriented to search for the second terrorist and to ensure relentless domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A robust operational posture and heightened alert continue across the sector.”