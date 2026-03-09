/Spring’s First Whisper: Badamwari Garden Blossoms in Kashmir’s Embrace

With the arrival of spring in the Kashmir Valley, thousands of almond trees burst into full bloom, transforming the landscape into a breathtaking spectacle. Their delicate pink and white blossoms create a mesmerizing floral wonderland. In the heart of the city, Badamwari Garden in Srinagar stands out with its vast expanse of almond trees, now fully blossomed and ready to welcome both tourists and locals. To celebrate this beautiful season, the floriculture Department of Kashmir has also organized a special Almond Blossom Festival, adding to the charm and festive spirit of the valley.

The gardens of the Valley are finally transforming into vibrant palettes of almond and cherry blossoms. These blossoms mark the first flowers to bloom each season, signaling the arrival of spring. The historic Badamwari Garden, spread across nearly 300 kanals at the foothills of the Koh-e-Maraan mountain, is home to more than a thousand almond trees that burst into bloom during this time, creating a spectacular display of colour.

The Department of Floriculture has undertaken extensive measures this year to enhance the charm and visitor experience of this iconic spring destination. In a significant step towards revitalizing the garden’s floral landscape, the department has planted additional 300 fresh almond trees. To further enrich the blooming calendar, a dedicated lavender patch has also been developed within the garden.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Tourist footfall returns to Kashmir as key destinations reopen nearly a year after Pahalgam terror attack

“Since this is the first bloom of the spring season, it begins in Badamwari. Locals are very fond of this garden and have always come here with their families to enjoy the almond blossoms. This year, we have simply added a touch of creativity and festivity. We have brought the essence of the entire spring bloom to this garden so that visitors can experience the full beauty of the season. While almond blossoms remain the main attraction, we have also added other spring flowers such as daffodils and tulips. In addition, we have tried to rejuvenate the garden by planting more almond trees, and we are starting the Spring Festival from Badamwari.” said Mathora Masoom, Director Floriculture, Kashmir.

The Floriculture Department has introduced several new amenities while carefully preserving the garden’s traditional aesthetics and heritage character. At the same time, modern, visitor-friendly features have been integrated to enhance the overall experience. With these improvements in place, Badamwari is now ready to welcome nature lovers, tourists, and residents alike to witness its enchanting bloom and celebrate the arrival of spring in one of Srinagar’s most cherished heritage gardens.

A large number of locals and tourists have already started arriving at the Almond Garden. According to the Floriculture Department, the footfall is expected to increase even further in the coming days. The blooming season also marks the beginning of the new tourist season, and officials are hopeful that more visitors will travel to the valley to witness the almond and cherry blossoms.

''It is beyond beautiful here. Kashmir is truly stunning, and every season has its own unique charm. Being here almost feels like walking through those Japanese gardens known for their cherry and almond blossoms. I feel very lucky to experience this garden in person, many people only get to see it in pictures but witnessing it like this is far beyond my expectations.” said Vishal Vinayak, a tourist.

Some of the tourists visiting say they have never experienced anything so mesmerizing in their lives. “This is such a beautiful garden. It’s my first visit to Badamwari, and I’m absolutely loving it here. We had seen videos on social media, but in reality, it looks so much more beautiful. There’s simply no comparison to the beauty of Kashmir. Everyone should visit the Kashmir Valley.” said Prashant, a Tourist. The Department of Floriculture has thrown open the garden and is inviting everyone to visit Badamwari to experience the beauty, fragrance, and renewed vibrancy of this historic garden during the festival.