The tourist stakeholders and tourists in the valley have expressed happiness and cheer after the reopening of 14 destinations across Jammu and Kashmir. The visitors expressed joy and relief after months of closure following the Pahalgam terror attack. Hundreds of tourists were seen thronging scenic spots such as Doodhpathri in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, enjoying the snow-clad mountains after the destination remained closed for nearly a year. The reopening has revived the vibrant atmosphere that typically marks the start of the tourist season in the Valley.

Officials stated that comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors. With the entire area blanketed in snow, the administration has also announced plans to introduce skiing activities to enhance the tourist experience. A significant deployment of security personnel was observed at the Doodhpathri tourist spot.

“We have reopened the destination as winter draws to a close. As you can see, the entire area is covered in snow, and we intend to make the most of it. We also want to send out a clear message that Doodhpathri is open to visitors so that tourist footfall increases. A large number of tourists have already visited, and we are optimistic that we will continue to attract more people to this destination,” said Reyaz Beigh, CEO, Tourism Development Authority DoodhPathri.

Among the major attractions reopened is the iconic, Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar city, which traditionally opens in the first week of April and signals the beginning of the spring tourism season in the Kashmir Valley.

“Kashmir is often called paradise on earth, and it truly lives up to that name. It is incredibly beautiful here, even more enchanting than Sonamarg. The snow-covered landscapes are simply breathtaking. Everyone should visit Kashmir at least once to experience its stunning scenery and the warm hospitality of the Valley,” said a tourist.

Earlier this week, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir ordered the immediate reopening of 14 tourist destinations across both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. The decision followed a comprehensive security review and detailed consultations with relevant agencies.

Officials said the sites had been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure after the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam. Authorities have now concluded that the security situation allows for a phased reopening to visitors.

Authorities said that 11 Tourist Spots Reopened in the Kashmir Division, which includes Yusmarg, Doodhpathri (Budgam), Dandipora Park (Kokernag), Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan (Shopian), Padpawan (Shopian), Astanpora, Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Parkand Wular Lake (Watlab area).

Meanwhile, three tourist spots have been reopened in the Jammu Division, which include Devi Pindi, Mahu Mangat, and Mughal Maidan.