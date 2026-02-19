/What is MANAV Vision? PM Narendra Modi unveils groundbreaking AI framework at India AI Impact Summit 2026 | Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Feb 19) unveiled what he called India's comprehensive "MANAV Vision" for artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, laying out a human-centric blueprint for how AI should be governed in the decades ahead. "Today at the New Delhi AI Impact Summit, I present the MANAV Vision for AI. MANAV means human," the Prime Minister told a gathering of global policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and civil society representatives.

What is MANAV?

Modi broke down the acronym to define India's approach to artificial intelligence. "M stands for moral and ethical systems. AI should be based on ethical guidance," he said. "A stands for accountable governance, meaning transparent rules and robust oversight."

"N stands for national sovereignty. Whose data, his right," he added, underlining data ownership and digital self-determination. The second "A," he said, represents accessible and inclusive systems. Modi stressed that AI "should be a multiplier, not a monopoly."

Finally, "V stands for valid and legitimate. AI should be lawful and verifiable," said the Indian PM.

What will MANAV do?

According to the Indian Prime Minister, MANAV is a guiding framework not just for India but for the global AI ecosystem. "This MANAV vision of India will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century," he predicted.

Modi also flagged emerging risks. "We have to be more cautious regarding children's safety. The AI space should also be child safe and family guided," he said, calling for stronger safeguards as AI tools become more embedded in daily life. His statement comes as the US conducts a landmark social media trial where companies like Meta and YouTube face accusations of "engineering addiction" in children.