Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, along with Google-owned YouTube, on Monday (Feb 9) were accused of "engineering addiction" in children. The accusation against the tech giants was levelled as a closely watched trial against major social media companies began in California. The trial would see Meta and YouTube facing accusations that their platforms were deliberately designed to be addictive for children. It marks one of the first times a jury will directly consider whether social media companies can be held legally responsible for the mental health impact of their platforms on children.

"Engineered addiction"

The case, unfolding before a Los Angeles jury, could set an important legal precedent for hundreds of similar lawsuits across the United States. At the centre of the trial is a 20-year-old woman identified in court documents as Kaley G.M., who claims she suffered severe mental harm after becoming addicted to social media as a child.

In opening arguments, plaintiffs’ attorney Mark Lanier accused tech companies of intentionally engineering their platforms to hook young users. "This case is about two of the richest corporations in history who have engineered addiction in children's brains," Lanier told the jury. Stacking children's toy bricks, he described the case "as easy as A-B-C," A for addicting, B for brains, and C for children.

Lanier argued that companies built systems designed to maximise engagement, comparing social media features to gambling mechanisms. "They don't only build apps; they build traps," he said, adding that Meta and YouTube pursued "addiction by design".

He told jurors that Kaley began using YouTube at the age of six, and her family was never warned that "the goal was viewer addiction," or about the risks of algorithm-driven addiction among children.

The case is being treated as a “bellwether” trial, meaning its outcome could influence how future lawsuits against social media companies are handled, including potential compensation for plaintiffs.

Companies reject responsibility

Lawyers for Meta strongly pushed back against the claims, arguing that social media was not the primary cause of the young woman’s struggles. "If you took Instagram away and everything else was the same in Kaley's life, would her life be completely different, or would she still be struggling with the same things she is today?" Defense attorney Paul Schmidt asked jurors. He said that personal challenges, including bullying and family issues, played a larger role in her mental health difficulties.