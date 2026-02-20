/India's 'son-in-law' Rishi Sunak says 'AI can do many things, but can't fix Delhi’s traffic'. Viral video HERE

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened his remarks in New Delhi with a touch of humour, blaming the capital's traffic for a slight delay at a joint session at the British High Commission. "AI can do many things, as we’ve heard this week, but it can’t yet fix Delhi’s traffic," commented the former PM.

"Sorry, we're a few minutes late, that's entirely my fault. AI can do many things, as we've heard this week, but it can't yet fix Delhi's traffic. So, work to do," Sunak said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The event, held alongside UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, came during the India AI Summit, where global leaders and technology experts gathered to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

India in a "medal position"

Sunak praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for positioning India as a rising AI powerhouse. He said the summit showcased not only political leadership but also the country's drive to build and deploy advanced technologies at scale.

Referring to global rankings compiled by Stanford University, Sunak noted that India has moved into what he called a "medal position" as an AI superpower. "India, now, according to Stanford, who do the world rankings, moved into one of the medal positions as an AI superpower in the world, which is something that many of you here should be proud of," he told the audience.

He added that India had effectively leapfrogged the UK in the AI race, though he could not resist a playful dig. "If you look at the ICC test rankings, England is still ahead, which arguably is more important," he joked.

Sunak's India connect

Lammy introduced Sunak as "a great son of the United Kingdom and also a great son of India." Sunak quickly corrected him with a smile: "Son-in-law," prompting laughter across the room.