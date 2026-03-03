/Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar police crack down on fake news and misinformation network

The Srinagar Police has launched a major crackdown on what it described as a coordinated network of fake news and misinformation operating across electronic and social media platforms.

In an official statement, the police said they had taken serious note of the deliberate circulation of false, fabricated, and misleading information by certain news channels, media outlets, and individuals. Authorities allege that such content was being systematically disseminated to spread distorted narratives and unverified claims with the intent to incite unrest, disturb public order and create social disharmony.

Calling the development a “grave threat” to peace and security, police confirmed that FIR No. 01/2026 has been registered at the Cyber Police Station under relevant legal provisions. Several online profiles have been identified in connection with the case, and the individuals concerned have been summoned to the Cyber Cell for questioning. Officials said the investigation is currently underway and warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in spreading misinformation.

The police also issued a public advisory, cautioning citizens and media organisations against sharing unverified or inflammatory content. “Spreading fake news or unconfirmed information will invite stringent legal consequences,” the statement said, urging the public to rely only on official and credible sources before circulating content that could disturb communal harmony or public order. Police remain resolute in maintaining law & order and will not allow any attempt to destabilise peace in the region.