/SIA raids Kashmir Times office in Jammu, recovers ‘arms and ammunition’; media outlet calls it attempt to silence independent journalism

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday conducted extensive raids and searches at the head office of the English daily Kashmir Times on Residency Road, Jammu, and at the private residence of its owner, Prabodh Jamwal, in Gandhi Nagar. The operation, carried out in the presence of an executive magistrate, was part of an ongoing investigation into a criminal case registered against the media house and its online platform.

According to an official statement issued by the SIA, Kashmir Times has been booked in the FIR for engaging in criminal conspiracy with secessionist and anti-national entities operating within and outside Jammu & Kashmir. The agency alleges that the publication has been “disseminating terrorist and secessionist ideology, spreading inflammatory, fabricated, and false narratives, attempting to radicalise the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, inciting disaffection and separatist sentiments, disturbing peace and public order, challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India through its print and digital content.”

During the search of the newspaper’s office premises, investigators allegedly recovered what they described as “incriminating arms and ammunition”, including one revolver, 14 empty cases of AK-series ammunition, three live AK rounds, four fired bullets, three grenade safety levers, and three suspected pistol rounds.

The SIA stated that the recoveries “indicate possible unlawful possession and suspected linkages with extremist or anti-national elements,” and that seized arms, ammunition, digital devices, and documents will undergo forensic and technical examination to trace their origin and any connections to proscribed organisations.

In an immediate response, Kashmir Times issued a strongly worded statement rejecting the allegations as “baseless” and describing the raids as a coordinated attempt to intimidate and silence one of the region’s oldest independent newspapers.

“Criticising the government is not the same as being inimical to the state. In fact, it is the very opposite,” the newspaper said. “A robust, questioning press is essential to a healthy democracy. Our work of holding power to account, investigating corruption, and amplifying marginalised voices strengthens our nation. It does not weaken it,” it added.

The newspaper noted that its print edition was forced to suspend operations in 2021-2022 after sustained pressure, but it has continued publishing digitally. “The state may have the power to raid our offices,” the statement concluded, “but it cannot raid our commitment to the truth.”

As of now, no arrests have been reported, and the SIA has indicated that further action will depend on the outcome of forensic analysis and additional evidence.