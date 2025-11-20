/Fresh Gen-Z protests hit Nepal; authorities impose curfew, ban gatherings

After two months of relative calm, protests have re-erupted in Nepal, authorities have imposed a curfew in several parts of the county on Thursday (Nov 20) including in Bara district, near the Indian border, after 10 people were injured during violent clashes between GenZ protesters and ousted Prime Minister KP Sharma oli's Communist Party of Nepal – Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML).

The development follows Wednesday's rallies, when both the CPN-UML workers and young protestors organised gatherings in the Simara area of Bara district. Soon, confrontations happened between both groups, turning events into chaos and violent demonstrations, prompting authorities to use force and impose a curfew in the area.

CPN-UML has been organising protests across Nepal demanding reinstatement of the House of Representatives, which dissolved on September 12 following the Gen Z movement that toppled the Oli-led government.

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has appealed for calm, urging all sides to refrain from unnecessary political provocation and to place their trust in the democratic process, with national elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, Oli continue to question the president's decision to dissolve the house after the September GenZ uprising. Oli has also decided to file a writ petition in Nepal's Supreme Court demanding reinstatement.

Karki warned the parties that "Running away from election is not an option", saying, “Any party refusing to register or boycotting elections will be seen as choosing disorder over democracy, she said.

In September, the Himalayan nation erupted in protests triggered by a short-lived government ban on social media. The young protesters, identifying themselves as "Gen Z", had demanded strong action against corruption and an investigation into the wealth of all high-ranking leaders and government officials.

During the clashes of September 8-9, at least 76 people died, and parliament, government offices, and courts were set on fire. The crisis led to the removal of four-time Prime Minister Oli and the appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to steer Nepal towards fresh elections.