/Nepal PM warns parties resistant to joining March polls

Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Wednesday urged all political parties to register with the Election Commission and cooperate in ensuring that the March 5 elections are held peacefully, economically and credibly.

Addressing an all-party meeting at Singha Durbar convened amid calls from traditional parties to reinstate Parliament and their reluctance to join the polls, Karki reiterated her government’s “firm and unwavering” commitment to holding elections on time.

“Political hesitation, demands for Parliament’s reinstatement and questions over the government’s legitimacy even after elections have been announced, risk pushing the nation back into instability,” she said. “Pursuing reinstatement now would only repeat past political mistakes. We must shift the debate toward the constitutionally mandated exit elections.”

Her remarks come as CPN- UML chair KP Sharma Oli continues to criticise the President’s decision to dissolve the House during the September Gen Z uprising. Oli has also decided to file a writ petition at the Supreme Court demanding reinstatement.

Karki said parties that believe in democracy cannot evade their constitutional duty by seeking reinstatement or resisting the public mandate. “Running away from elections is not an option,” she said, stressing that polls cannot be imagined without the participation and cooperation of political parties.

“Any party refusing to register or boycotting elections will be seen as choosing disorder over democracy,” she warned.

Karki also said her government would fully support the Election Commission in taking action against hate speech. “Some leaders have used hateful language that has polluted the political environment. Such expressions are serious violations of the code of conduct, and the government will take immediate and public action,” she said in reference to Oli’s criticism of the government.

She further announced strict monitoring of spending, misuse of resources and mass hiring practices seen in past polls. Campaign periods, she said, would be capped at 21 days to keep elections economical and transparent. “This is taxpayers’ money, we will not allow it to be misused,” she added.

Reflecting on the recent Gen Z uprising that toppled the Oli-led government, Karki said the demands of Nepal’s youth extended beyond law and order. “Their voices call for an end to the culture of protecting brokers, middlemen, corrupt networks and mafias. Their anger demands structural and political change.”

The September 8 crackdown, during which security forces used live ammunition, killing 21 young protesters, remains under investigation. A commission has been formed to probe the incident, with widespread calls for the arrest of Oli and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak. “Impartial and swift investigations are underway, and those responsible will face legal action,” Karki said.

The Prime Minister also outlined ongoing measures to strengthen accountability and transparency while assuring citizens of peaceful, fear-free elections. She said additional security forces would be deployed, especially in sensitive districts designated as “hotspots” with increased intelligence and plainclothes personnel on the ground.

“We will prevent political unrest and ensure every citizen can vote without fear,” she said. “Strict security arrangements are in place to curb disruptions or unrest caused by any groups, including escaped inmates.”

The Gen Z-led anti-corruption movement on September 8–9 ousted the Oli government. President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as interim Prime Minister on September 12 at the recommendation of movement leaders and dissolved the House, a key demand of the agitators and giving her six months to conduct parliamentary elections.

More than 10 petitions have since been filed at the Supreme Court challenging the dissolution. While the Nepali Congress is keeping both options, elections and reinstatement, open, the UML has been vocal in demanding immediate reinstatement of the House.



