/‘Not a right but a privilege’: UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood sets out stricter settlement path as wait for ILR doubles

Migrants living in the United Kingdom with lawful status could face significantly longer waits before being allowed to settle permanently, under new plans set out by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. The government intends to double the standard qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) from five years to 10, affecting an estimated 1.6 million people who have arrived since 2021. Those who have already secured settlement would not be impacted.

Under the proposals, migrants who have accessed benefits for under a year could see their waiting time extended to 15 years, while those who have received benefits for more than a year may be required to wait up to 20 years. Mahmood told MPs that joining the UK on a permanent basis should be viewed as a “privilege to be earned,” noting that migration levels in recent years have reached levels “without precedent.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Home Office data indicates that net migration increased the UK population by 2.6 million between 2021 and 2024. Officials expect a further rise in settlement applications between 2026 and 2030, with around 1.6 million people projected to obtain ILR in that period. At present, most individuals on family or work routes can apply to settle after five years. The new proposals would set 10 years as the default requirement, with certain groups—including post-Brexit health and social care workers—facing a 15-year pathway unless they meet additional criteria.