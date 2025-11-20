/‘Trump hates Muslims, except billionaires who make his family even richer’: Bernie Sanders slams President over MBS meeting

The United States President Donald Trump faced sharp criticism over his red carpet welcome to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Barnie Sanders, the prominent Vermont senator and former presidential candidate, blasted the US president, saying Trump dislikes Muslims except billionaires who can benefit his family getting richer.

“Trump dislikes Muslims, except those who are billionaire autocrats who can make his family even richer,” Sanders wrote on social media platform X, in response to a post mentioning MBS's changing status in the United States from being looked at as a pariah to a welcome guest at the White House.

Sanders has long been a critic of US foreign policy, especially its ties with the Middle East, and is a proponent of ethical engagement and human rights consideration, opposite to establishment lawmakers in Washington who view the relations through a realpolitik lens.

The Visit marks the first visit in eight years by the Saudi ruler to the United States after the 2018 killing of journalist and Columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a critic of the Saudi Arebia regime for its handling of human rights and freedom. Meanwhile, Trump accorded one of the most lavish welcomes of his presidency by greeting Muhmmad Bin Salman with a military flypast, canon fire, a horse parade and a gala dinner in the White House.

The US president also defended the Saudi prince for his alleged role in Khashoggi's murder, when a journalist questioned Trump about his family's business dealings in the Kingdom and MBS's alleged role in Khashoggi's murder.

Calling the reporter one of the "Worst" in business, he said, “You don’t have to embarrass our guest. One of the worst in the business. I have devoted 100% of my energy. My family has done very little with Saudi Arabia. He’s (Prince) done a phenomenal job… He knew nothing about [Khashoggi].