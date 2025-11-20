/‘Intellectuals turning terrorists more dangerous’: Police tell Supreme Court in 2020 Delhi riots case

The Delhi Police played certain video clips of the provocative speeches made by 2020 Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam in the Supreme Court on Thursday and submitted that a trend has emerged where intellectuals benefit from state funding to become doctors and engineers and then engage in anti-national activities. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria was hearing the bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others. The police said that the delay in trial was caused by the accused themselves, and hence they cannot take advantage of it. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Delhi Police, said that the “so-called intellectuals” are a bigger threat to national security than the uneducated terrorists on the ground.

Arguing against the bail petitions filed by 2020 Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others, the Delhi Police compared them to terrorists behind the November 10 Red Fort blast.

‘CAA protests were a red herring; real aim was regime change’

ASG SV Raju argued that the dangers these ‘so-called intellectuals’ pose to national security have been demonstrated in what happened at Red Fort, wherein a white-collar terror module involving several doctors was unearthed during a probe.

“I must point out, intellectuals when they guide and become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those working on the ground. These are the real threat, and because of state support and subsidies, they become doctors and activists. These types of activists are dangerous. There is a narrative made that he’s an intellectual when bail applications are filed,” Raju argued.

The ASG further said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests were in fact a red herring, and the real aim was a regime change and economic strangulation of the country.

Raju played a video of Sharjeel Imam’s speech, where he made controversial statements calling for a “Chakkajam” in all Indian cities, adding that Muslims must unite to cut off the ‘chicken neck’ (West Bengal’s Siliguri corridor) area connecting the north east from the mainland. He also called for disrupting supplies of essentials to Delhi, and paralysing the government, and even targeting courts, saying, “Court ko uski naani yaad aajayegi, court aapka hamdard nahi hai (The court will face trouble, it is not your sympathiser).”

Raju pointed out that Sharjeel Imam is an engineering graduate, but instead of practicing his profession he is indulging in anti-national activities.

The Delhi Police also read out Khalid’s speech in Amravati, Maharashtra, where he made mentions of triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370, among other topics.

The ASG further pointed out that the Delhi protests were organised keeping in mind US President Donald Trump’s February 2020 visit.

‘A false narrative is being created on social media’

Raju added that a false narrative is being created on social media in support of the “so-called intellectuals” without revealing the entire truth.

“Sharjeel Imam says it’s not an innocuous dharna or protest. He says it is a violent protest and you should separate Assam from India. He says you should take laathis. He says it’s an issue of four countries—Bangladesh, Nepal, etc. He mentions about the Chicken’s Neck near Arunachal Pradesh,” police said in court.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the matter on Friday.

What is the case about?

Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Rehman have been charged under the UAPA and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence broke out amid nationwide protests against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens.