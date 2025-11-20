/NIA takes custody of four more prime accused in Red Fort blast case, taking total to six

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken custody of four more prime accused involved in the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six. The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court.

NIA has identified the accused as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (UP), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K). They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured, as per NIA investigations.



Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, NIA had earlier arrested two other accused - Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani @ Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack. Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA’s efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case.

