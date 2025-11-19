/'We hit India from Red Fort to Kashmir': Pakistani politician’s BIG admission on Islamabad's role in terror attacks | WATCH

His remark was in the context of the blast in New Delhi, in which at least eight people were killed and multiple people were injured. By "Kashmir", Haq pointed out at the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.
Amid the investigation into the Red Fort blast in New Delhi, a Pakistani politician claimed Islamabad had a role in the attack. Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, who has served as the chief minister of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), said in a video that Pakistani terror groups struck India "from the Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir". His remark was in the context of the blast in New Delhi, in which at least eight people were killed and multiple people were injured. By "Kashmir", Haq pointed out at the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.
In a circulated video, the politician said, "I earlier said that if you keep bleeding Balochistan, we'll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir. By the grace of Allah, we've done it and they're still unable to count bodies."
"Few days later, armed men entered and attacked (Delhi) and they haven't probably counted all the bodies so far," he added.