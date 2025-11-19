Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /'We hit India from Red Fort to Kashmir': Pakistani politician’s BIG admission on Islamabad's role in terror attacks | WATCH

'We hit India from Red Fort to Kashmir': Pakistani politician’s BIG admission on Islamabad's role in terror attacks | WATCH

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 19, 2025, 16:55 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 16:55 IST
'We hit India from Red Fort to Kashmir': Pakistani politician’s BIG admission on Islamabad's role in terror attacks | WATCH

Red Fort Blast Photograph: (PTI)

Story highlights

His remark was in the context of the blast in New Delhi, in which at least eight people were killed and multiple people were injured. By "Kashmir", Haq pointed out at the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Amid the investigation into the Red Fort blast in New Delhi, a Pakistani politician claimed Islamabad had a role in the attack. Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, who has served as the chief minister of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), said in a video that Pakistani terror groups struck India "from the Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir". His remark was in the context of the blast in New Delhi, in which at least eight people were killed and multiple people were injured. By "Kashmir", Haq pointed out at the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

In a circulated video, the politician said, "I earlier said that if you keep bleeding Balochistan, we'll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir. By the grace of Allah, we've done it and they're still unable to count bodies."

"Few days later, armed men entered and attacked (Delhi) and they haven't probably counted all the bodies so far," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics