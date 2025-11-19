/'We hit India from Red Fort to Kashmir': Pakistani politician’s BIG admission on Islamabad's role in terror attacks | WATCH

Amid the investigation into the Red Fort blast in New Delhi, a Pakistani politician claimed Islamabad had a role in the attack. Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, who has served as the chief minister of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), said in a video that Pakistani terror groups struck India "from the Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir". His remark was in the context of the blast in New Delhi, in which at least eight people were killed and multiple people were injured. By "Kashmir", Haq pointed out at the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.