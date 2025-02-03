Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a shocking and disturbing incident, a dispute between two brothers took an ominous turn when they insisted on cutting the body of their father, who died of natural causes, into two parts to perform separate cremations.

The incident took place in Tal Lidhora, a small village in Madhya Pradesh, according to a TOI report. The dispute arose between the two brothers, Damodar Singh and Kishan Singh, after the demise of their 85-year-old father, Dhyani Singh Ghosh, on Sunday (Feb 2).

From heated argument to bizarre solution

Concerned by how the events were unfolding, some villagers alerted the police about the unusual dispute between the brothers, as the body of their father had been lying outside the house for nearly five hours.

According to the police, Damodar had cared for their ailing father, who died of natural causes. He was preparing for the last rites when Kishan arrived with his family, insisting on performing them himself.

A heated argument broke out between the two brothers, who fought over who would perform the cremation of their father. It was then that Kishan came up with a bizarre solution, suggesting they divide the body of their father into two so that they can both perform the rituals separately, according to media reports.

Despite pleas from relatives and villagers, Kishan refused to budge and left the body of his father outside the house, after which the villagers approached the police.

Police intervention

The police arrived at the scene to resolve the matter and decided that Damodar would perform the last rites after consulting with the family, ending the dispute.

Kishan and his family, on the other hand, attended the cremation under the supervision of the police.