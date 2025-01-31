A 36-year-old man succumbed to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, in Pune, a city in the western state of India, Maharashtra, marking the third suspected GBS-related death in the state, news agency PTI reported on Friday (Jan 31).

The news agency cited officials and said that the patient used to work as a driver with a cab service and was admitted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri Chinchwad on Jan 21.

"An expert committee at YCMH conducted an investigation and concluded that the cause of the death was trauma to the respiratory system due to pneumonia, leading to severe difficulty in breathing," the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said in a release.

Death toll rises to three

According to the committee's findings, the patient had been previously diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), with a nerve conduction test confirming the diagnosis on January 22.

With the latest loss of life, the death toll of suspected GBS in Maharashtra has reached three. A 56-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were suspected to have died of GBS on Jan 29 and 26 respectively.

What is GBS?

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. Weakness and tingling in the hands and feet are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. Most people with the condition need treatment in a hospital. Guillain-Barre syndrome is rare, and the exact cause is not known.

Guidance has been issued for citizens to ensure maintaining the water quality, such as drinking boiled water, and food should be fresh and clean. The infection can be avoided also by not keeping cooked and uncooked food items together.

(With inputs from agencies)