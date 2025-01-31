In a major successful operation of security forces, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in the Poonch sector of Jammu Division. Security forces said that a group of terrorists were trying to Infiltrate the Indian territory as suspicious movement was noticed in the Poonch area close to LoC. The operation turned into a massive gunfight between the forces and terrorists. The operation was carried out and resulted in the killing of two terrorists and recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

''Terrorist movement was detected last night at the Line of Control in Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating terrorists, triggering an intense & heavy firefight. The operation continued through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists. The search of the area thus far has resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons and war-like stores. Operation continues,'' said the Indian Army.

The Indian Army earlier said that based on specific intelligence input regarding the movement of terrorists in the Poonch sector along the Line of Control. The Alert troops of the Indian Army opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire between terrorists and forces. The operation was carried out all through the night and later in the morning, two terrorist bodies were recovered from the encounter site.

Security forces are carrying out a massive search operation in the area as they believe there could be some more terrorists hiding in the area.