New Delhi

Advertisment

Five soldiers of the Indian Army were killed on Tuesday (Dec 24) in a vehicular accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. In a post on X, the White Knight Corps of the army said that the accident occurred during operational duty in Poonch.

"All ranks of White Knight Corps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the Poonch sector," the post said.

All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care.@adgpi… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) December 24, 2024 ×

Advertisment

"Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care," it added.

Vehicle plunged into deep gorge

Citing sources, a report by the news agency PTI on Tuesday said that the accident occurred when the army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in Poonch.

Advertisment

The sources said that the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep, resulting in serious injuries to some soldiers.

Congress President Kharge condoles loss of lives

In a post on X, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"Deeply anguished by the terrible news of the martyrdom of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a vehicle tragedy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir," Kharge said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. We salute their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with the injured and we wish them a speedy and a complete recovery," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)