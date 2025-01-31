A teenager from the Indian state of Kerala died by suicide after severe bullying at school. The 15-year-old boy was bullied by his schoolmates for his skin colour. He was forced to "lick toilet seats" and had his head "shoved into the toilet while it was flushed," the boy's mother claimed.

The boy, Mihir Ahammed, was a student of Global Public School in the Thiruvaniyoor distrtict of the state. On January 15, after being severely traumatised, the boy jumped from the 26th floor of his residential building after returning from school.

An FIR has been registered in the case and Ahammed's mother has filed a petition to the Child Commission requesting an investigation into the case. She further alleged in the petition that Ahammed was mistreated by the Vice Principal of his previous school, GEMS Kochi.



“I am a grieving mother fighting for justice for my son, who was a happy, active, and loving child. On that fateful day, Mihir returned home from school at 2:45 PM, and by 3:50 PM, my world came crashing down as he jumped from the 26th floor of our home in Choice Paradise, Thripunithara, Kochi, ending his life," Ahammed's mother said.

Bullied by 'school gang'

After the incident, the family of the teen tried to find the reason behind his actions. They talked to his friends and schoolmates and also checked his social media messages.

“He was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a gang of students at school and on the school bus," Ahammed's mother alleged.

She claimed he was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure humiliation.

"He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed. These acts of cruelty broke him in ways we cannot fathom. He was bullied for his skin colour," the mother said.

The teen's mother also showed screenshots of messages of his schoolmates to the media in which his friends claimed the humiliation he went through.

School's attempt to 'cover up'

“When I approached the school authorities with evidence and demanded accountability, they only informed me that the information was forwarded to the police. I strongly believe they are attempting to cover up these incidents to protect the school’s reputation," Ahammed's mother added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.