An unfortunate incident took place on Wednesday (Dec 1) in the Indian state of Kerala's Kannur district, where a class five student was killed when the school bus she was traveling in flipped over. The incident took place near the Valakkai Bridge in Sreekantapuram at around 4 pm when a bus belonging to Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Kurumathur panchayat carrying 15 students lost control while going down a slope and flipped, as reported by the officials.

Advertisment

Also Read: Mumbai bus crash: Police probing whether driver ‘deliberately’ used bus as ‘weapon’

Also Read: india: Biker killed by BEST electric bus days after deadly Kurla accident left 7 dead

Devastating accident caught on camera

Advertisment

The victim was identified as Nedhya S. Rajesh, who was thrown out of the bus as the driver lost control and was crushed under the wheels. A brake failure led to the accident, and the police have stated that a detailed probe is underway as per reports.

18 students were injured in the accident that took place while the bus was dropping the students home, as reported by PTI. Some residents took the injured students to Taliparamba Taluk Hospital for treatment. Nedhya’s body was shifted to the Government Medical College at Pariyaram.

The school authorities have not released any statement yet.

Advertisment

STORY | Student killed, 18 injured as school bus overturns in Kerala's Kannur



READ: https://t.co/Nywqm53hQ6



VIDEO:



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/haVqljIAR6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2025

Police authorities take action

The police said that the driver has been charged under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125(A) (endangering human life or personal safety through negligence or recklessness), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The locals believe that the "unscientific design" of the road played a contributing factor in causing the unfortunate accident.

According to the locals, the “unscientific design" of the road was a contributing factor in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)